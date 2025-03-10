The Outlaw Music Festival Announces New Shows For 2025

LUCK, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation announced an expanded itinerary for the touring 2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
The newly-announced shows include the festival’s inaugural performance on July 1st at Lucy Star Amphitheater in El Reno, OK, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, The Mavericks, & Tami Neilson.
The fest also announced a newly scheduled performance at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN on September 18th, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee, & Madeline Edwards. The show will be the first return to the Ruoff Music Center for the festival in six years.
Now in its tenth year, the Outlaw Music Festival has become one of the largest touring music festivals in the U.S. The 2025 edition features a rotating lineup that includes Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, The Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Trampled By Turtles, The Mavericks, Sierra Hull, Willow Avalon, Waylon Payne, Madeline Edwards, Lily Meola, Myron Elkins, Tami Neilson and more.
COMPLETE LIST OF 2025 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
May 13, 2025
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Billy Strings
Sierra Hull
Lily Meola
May 15, 2025
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Billy Strings
Sierra Hull
Lily Meola
May 16, 2025
Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Billy Strings
Sierra Hull
May 18, 2025
Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Billy Strings
Sierra Hull
Lily Meola
May 20, 2025
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Billy Strings
Sierra Hull
Lily Meola
May 22, 2025
ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Billy Strings
Sierra Hull
Lily Meola
May 24, 2025
Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Billy Strings
Lake Street Dive
Sierra Hull
Lily Meola
May 25, 2025
The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Billy Strings
Lake Street Dive
Sierra Hull
Lily Meola
June 20, 2025
Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Trampled by Turtles
Myron Elkins
June 21, 2025
Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Myron Elkins
June 22, 2025
Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Trampled by Turtles
Myron Elkins
June 25, 2025
FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Trampled by Turtles
Tami Neilson
June 27, 2025
Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Trampled by Turtles
Tami Neilson
June 28, 2025
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Trampled by Turtles
Tami Neilson
June 29, 2025
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Ridgedale, MO
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Trampled by Turtles
Tami Neilson
July 1, 2025
Lucky Star Amphitheater, El Reno, OK
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
The Mavericks
Tami Neilson
July 5, 2025
Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
The Avett Brothers
The Mavericks
Tami Neilson
July 6, 2025
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
The Avett Brothers
The Mavericks
Tami Neilson
July 25, 2025
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
Charles Wesley Godwin
Willow Avalon
July 26, 2025
PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
Charles Wesley Godwin
Willow Avalon
July 27, 2025
Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
Charles Wesley Godwin
Willow Avalon
July 29, 2025
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
Willow Avalon
August 1, 2025
Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Wilco
Lucinda Williams
Waylon Payne
August 2, 2025
Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Wilco
Lucinda Williams
Waylon Payne
August 3, 2025
BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Wilco
Lucinda Williams
Waylon Payne
August 8, 2025
Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
The Red Clay Strays
Waylon Payne
August 9, 2025
Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
The Red Clay Strays
Waylon Payne
August 10, 2025
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
The Red Clay Strays
Waylon Payne
September 5, 2025
Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Waxahatchee
Madeline Edwards
September 6, 2025
Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Waxahatchee
Madeline Edwards
September 7, 2025
Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
TBA
Waxahatchee
Madeline Edwards
September 12, 2025
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Waxahatchee
Madeline Edwards
September 13, 2025
PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Waxahatchee
Madeline Edwards
September 14, 2025
Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Madeline Edwards
September 18, 2025
Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Waxahatchee
Madeline Edwards
September 19, 2025
Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Waxahatchee
Madeline Edwards