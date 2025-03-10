The Outlaw Music Festival Announces New Shows For 2025

LUCK, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation announced an expanded itinerary for the touring 2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

The newly-announced shows include the festival’s inaugural performance on July 1st at Lucy Star Amphitheater in El Reno, OK, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, The Mavericks, & Tami Neilson.

The fest also announced a newly scheduled performance at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN on September 18th, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee, & Madeline Edwards. The show will be the first return to the Ruoff Music Center for the festival in six years.

Now in its tenth year, the Outlaw Music Festival has become one of the largest touring music festivals in the U.S. The 2025 edition features a rotating lineup that includes Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, The Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Trampled By Turtles, The Mavericks, Sierra Hull, Willow Avalon, Waylon Payne, Madeline Edwards, Lily Meola, Myron Elkins, Tami Neilson and more.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2025 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

May 13, 2025

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 15, 2025

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 16, 2025

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

May 18, 2025

Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 20, 2025

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 22, 2025

ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 24, 2025

Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Lake Street Dive

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 25, 2025

The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Lake Street Dive

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

June 20, 2025

Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Myron Elkins

June 21, 2025

Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Myron Elkins

June 22, 2025

Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Myron Elkins

June 25, 2025

FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 27, 2025

Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 28, 2025

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 29, 2025

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Ridgedale, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

July 1, 2025

Lucky Star Amphitheater, El Reno, OK

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 5, 2025

Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Avett Brothers

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 6, 2025

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Avett Brothers

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 25, 2025

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 26, 2025

PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 27, 2025

Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 29, 2025

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Willow Avalon

August 1, 2025

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 2, 2025

Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 3, 2025

BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 8, 2025

Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

August 9, 2025

Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

August 10, 2025

Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

September 5, 2025

Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 6, 2025

Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 7, 2025

Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

TBA

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 12, 2025

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 13, 2025

PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 14, 2025

Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Madeline Edwards

September 18, 2025

Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 19, 2025

Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards