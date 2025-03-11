Manchester United Unveils Plans For A New Stadium

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Manchester United has announced plans to pursue the construction of a brand-new stadium to replace the venerable Old Trafford, which has served as the club’s home since 1910.

The proposed 100,000-seat stadium will serve as the centerpiece of a broader effort to revitalize the Old Trafford area of Manchester. The plan follows recommendations from the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which includes club executives, architectural experts, local government officials, and community representatives.

Additional details about the stadium and financing for the project have not yet been disclosed.

Old Trafford, known as the “Theatre of Dreams,” is one of the largest football stadiums in the UK, with a capacity of 74,310. The last major update to the stadium came in 2006, when multiple seating areas were expanded, increasing capacity from 67,000 to around 76,000.

On Tuesday, Foster + Partners, the architecture firm overseeing the stadium and surrounding district’s design, unveiled conceptual images and models of the proposed development.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, stated:

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, just footsteps from our historic home.”

He added:

“Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for the social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment—not just during the construction phase, but on a lasting basis once the stadium district is complete. The Government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to support that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance.”

Omar Berrada, Chief Executive of Manchester United, commented:

“Our long-term objective as a club is to have the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium. We are grateful for the feasibility work done by the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force in exploring options for the future of Old Trafford.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, added:

“Our common goal on the Task Force has been to unlock the full power of the club for the benefit of its supporters and for Greater Manchester as a whole—creating thousands of new homes and jobs. If we get this right, the regeneration impact could be bigger and better than London 2012. Manchester United could, and indeed should, have the best football stadium in the world.”