The UK To Get Its Own Version Of SNL In 2026

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British telecom company Sky Group has announced it is bringing NBC’s comedy show Saturday Night Live to British audiences with a dedicated UK version of the iconic late-night series.

The British adaptation of SNL will follow the format established during the show’s long-running American tenure, featuring contemporary guest hosts, comedy sketches, musical guests, and a core cast of British comedians.

Saturday Night Live UK will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels, who will also continue in his role as executive producer for the American version.

SNL, which debuted in the U.S. in 1975, has won more Emmy Awards than any other show in television history. It has also received four George Foster Peabody Awards and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The show helped launch the careers of comedy legends including John Belushi, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chris Farley, David Spade, Bill Hader, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler, among others.

“For over 50 years, Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in television and in our collective culture—reflecting and shaping the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels. The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year—live from London on Saturday night!” said Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer at Sky.

The show is expected to debut on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in 2026.