Amigo Records Expands Team With Key Marketing and Digital Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent record label Amigo Records announced an expansion of its team with the addition of Carina Petrillo as Product Manager/Marketing Director and Jillian Rutstein, who joins full time as the label’s Head of Digital.

A New Jersey native and Rutgers University graduate, Petrillo began her career as a copywriter for Nickelodeon’s consumer products team before she made the jump to MTV, where she launched the brand’s presence on TikTok and managed their Twitter feed.

In 2021, she relocated to Los Angeles where she joined Hulu’s Brand Social Team and oversaw the company’s festival partnerships with Live Nation. In 2023, she joined Elektra Music Group as a marketing manager and since product-managed a roster of 12 artists across Elektra, Fueled by Ramen, and DTA Records.

“It’s an honor to be joining the team at Amigo Records as their first-ever Director of Marketing during such an incredible era of growth! It’s been amazing working alongside so many talented colleagues who all share in the same passion of bringing our artist’s visions to life. I’m grateful to be surrounded by the best in the business, and I am very excited to be collaborating with Amigo’s Head of Digital, Jillian Rutstein. Together we are ushering in a new era of Amigo Records while focusing on building comprehensive marketing campaigns for our roster that meet fans where they are – both online and in person,” Petrillo said.

A Los Angeles native, Rutstein began her career as a receptionist at Dr. Luke’s Prescription Songs before working her way up to the title of Sr. Director of Digital Marketing and Creative Synch for both Prescription Songs and Amigo Records. She’s now focused full-time on her duties at Amigo.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have spent over 10 years with this amazing company, growing professionally alongside our incredible roster,” says Jillian Rutstein, Head Of Digital. “Throughout this journey, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most talented artists and songwriters whose unwavering dedication and creative passion inspire me daily. As the music industry continues to evolve, I am more excited than ever to help them navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, and to continue supporting their dreams as we work together at Amigo Records to create something truly special.”