The Jam Podcast with Jonathan Shank: Peter Shapiro +Grahame Lesh

This week Jonathan sits down with Peter Shapiro and Grahame Lesh for a deep dive into the jam music scene, Phil Lesh and the Grateful Dead’s legacy, and a lot more!
|Start Date
|Artist
|
May
10
2025
|
Daily's Place
|
May
12
2025
|
The Showbox
|
May
14
2025
|
The Fillmore Charlotte
|
May
15
2025
|
9:30 Club / 930 Club
|
May
17
2025
|
St. Augustine Amphitheatre / The Amp
208 - Michael LoJudice (North America & Asia)
Dogwood Tales - Kyle Swick (North America)
Facing - Michael LoJudice & Zach Silva (North America & Asia)
Liz Cooper - Tom Konitzer (North America)
The Man The Myth The Meatslab - Caitlin-Finn Ballard
Mandy - Leo Corson
Chappell Roan - Drew Simmons
Los Bitchos - Chris Richards
Other Lives - Chris Richards
Art Garfunkel - CJ Strock & Emily Holter
Erasure - CJ Strock & Emily Holter
Jaimoe - CJ Strock & Emily Holter
Trouble No More - CJ Strock & Emily Holter
American Hi-Fi - Alison Taylor
Boys Like Girls - Brian Harris Frank
Cheap Trick - Dino Paredes & Corey Wagner
Chiodos - Derek Brewer
Dead Poet Society - Dino Paredes & Ryan Quigley
Jared Mullins (with Wilder Music)
Alton Mason - Shery Lunardi
Holt McCallany - Shery Lunardi
Ink (with Electric Feel Records)
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx