Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild ‘N Out Live To Make Highly Anticipated Return To The Road In 2020

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nick Cannon has today (Jan. 7) announced his wildly popular MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour will make its return to the road in 2020.

Produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud, the expansive 27-city arena tour will kick off March 3rd in Jacksonville, FL and make stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping April 11th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center.

Fans can expect stand up routines by their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city), as well as live music performances from artists including platinum “My Type” and “Icy Grl” entertainer Saweetie. Each night, Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild ‘N Out’s most popular games.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 10th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild ‘N Out Live 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Arena Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Thursday, March 5, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center Friday, March 6, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sunday, March 8, 2020 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Thursday, March 12, 2020 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Friday, March 13, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena+ Saturday, March 14, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center+ Monday, March 16, 2020 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Thursday, March 19, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Friday, March 20, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center Saturday, March 21, 2020 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena+ Sunday, March 22, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse+ Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Wednesday, March 25, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Thursday, March 26, 2020 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Friday, March 27, 2020 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC+ Saturday, March 28, 2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center+ Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Thursday, April 2, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center Friday, April 3, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena* Saturday, April 4, 2020 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center* Sunday, April 5, 2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center+ Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Friday, April 10, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center+ Saturday, April 11, 2020 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

*Saweetie not performing

+DC Young Fly not appearing