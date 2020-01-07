Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild ‘N Out Live To Make Highly Anticipated Return To The Road In 2020
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nick Cannon has today (Jan. 7) announced his wildly popular MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour will make its return to the road in 2020.

Produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud, the expansive 27-city arena tour will kick off March 3rd in Jacksonville, FL and make stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping April 11th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center.

Fans can expect stand up routines by their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city), as well as live music performances from artists including platinum “My Type” and “Icy Grl” entertainer Saweetie. Each night, Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild ‘N Out’s most popular games.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 10th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild ‘N Out Live 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

DATECITYVENUE
Tuesday, March 3, 2020Jacksonville, FLVyStar Veterans Arena
Wednesday, March 4, 2020Ft. Lauderdale, FLBB&T Center
Thursday, March 5, 2020Orlando, FLAmway Center
Friday, March 6, 2020Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
Sunday, March 8, 2020Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
Wednesday, March 11, 2020Raleigh, NCPNC Arena
Thursday, March 12, 2020Baltimore, MDRoyal Farms Arena
Friday, March 13, 2020Washington, DCCapital One Arena+
Saturday, March 14, 2020Newark, NJPrudential Center+
Monday, March 16, 2020Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Thursday, March 19, 2020Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Friday, March 20, 2020Chicago, ILUnited Center
Saturday, March 21, 2020Columbus, OHNationwide Arena+
Sunday, March 22, 2020Indianapolis, INBankers Life Fieldhouse+
Tuesday, March 24, 2020Lexington, KYRupp Arena
Wednesday, March 25, 2020Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Thursday, March 26, 2020Memphis, TNFedEx Forum
Friday, March 27, 2020Birmingham, ALLegacy Arena at The BJCC+
Saturday, March 28, 2020New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center+
Tuesday, March 31, 2020Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thursday, April 2, 2020El Paso, TXDon Haskins Center
Friday, April 3, 2020Phoenix, AZGila River Arena*
Saturday, April 4, 2020Las Vegas, NVMandalay Bay Events Center*
Sunday, April 5, 2020Fresno, CASave Mart Center+
Wednesday, April 8, 2020Oakland, CAOakland Arena
Friday, April 10, 2020Los Angeles, CASTAPLES Center+
Saturday, April 11, 2020Anaheim, CAHonda Center

*Saweetie not performing
+DC Young Fly not appearing

