Australian Actor, Musician & Model Harry Hains Of ‘American Horror Story’ Passes At 27

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Australian actor, musician, and model Harry Hains has died at the age of 27.
Hains’ death was confirmed by his mother actress Jane Badler in an Instagram post on Thursday (Jan. 9).
“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction,” she wrote. “A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”
Hains was best known for his roles in TV shows including “American Horror Story,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The OA.”
A memorial service for Hains will be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction . A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life … if you are in LA and know harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever Sunday jan 12 at 3 pm . 6000 Santa Monica Blvd .. RSVP harryhainscm@gmail.com