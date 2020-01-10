Australian Actor, Musician & Model Harry Hains Of ‘American Horror Story’ Passes At 27

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Australian actor, musician, and model Harry Hains has died at the age of 27.

Hains’ death was confirmed by his mother actress Jane Badler in an Instagram post on Thursday (Jan. 9).

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction,” she wrote. “A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

Hains was best known for his roles in TV shows including “American Horror Story,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The OA.”

A memorial service for Hains will be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday.