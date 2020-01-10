Report: Charlie Jones Exits C3 Presents

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Charlie Jones, a co-founder, and owner of Lollapalooza promoter C3 Presents, is exiting the company.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, who first reported Jones’ exit, Both C3 and the Chicago Park District said his departure will not mean changes for the Chicago festival.

“Charlie Jones has chosen to pursue other interests and we support him in that decision,” a rep for C3 Presents told the Chicago Tribune in a statement. “We will miss his day-to-day presence, but he will continue to assist us as needed. We wish him great success in his next endeavors.”

Michele Lemons, a spokesperson for the Chicago Park District, said the city had been notified that there would be “personnel changes” at the promotion company, but she said the festival is under contract with the city through 2021, the Tribune reported.

Jones played a key role in bringing the festival to Chicago in 2005 when his Texas-based promotion company Capital Sports and Entertainment teamed up with festival founder Perry Farrell and William Morris to revive the brand.

C3 Presents was acquired by Live Nation in 2014.

Jones told the Tribune that he could not comment on his departure or his next gig.