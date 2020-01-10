Former Tone Deaf Agents Launch New AMG Office In Portland

PORTLAND, OR (CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency Atomic Music Group announced the opening of a new office in Portland.

AMG’s new digs will be staffed by Ian Watts, Nick Harris, and Jason Sissoyev, formerly of Tone Deaf. The three agents bring rosters totaling more almost 30 clients, including Megadeath’s David Ellefson, Yawningman, and Haunt.

“While we have always been extremely proud of AMG’s diverse roster, we are particularly excited to see expansion in this genre with such depth of talent and we’re extremely fortunate to have these high quality veteran agents representing that talent,” said AMG VP of operations, Brando Terrazas,

AMG’s new Portland office brings their total to five, joining previously opened offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, and Austin.