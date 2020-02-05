Juanes Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy award-winning Latin recording artist Juanes is taking his show on the road in 2020 with a slew of newly-announced North American dates.

Juanes’ Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour, billed as an “immersive journey” through his existing catalog of fan favorites, will hit more than 30 cities across North America.

Announced dates include the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, MGM National Harbor in Washington D.C., the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

A multiple Grammy and all-time leading solo Latin Grammy winner, Juanes is touring in support of his most recent album Más Futuro Que Pasado, which fuses contemporary guitar with traditional Colombian folk music styles such as Cumbia, Guasca, and Vallenato.

The album, which was released in November via UMG, landed at number 9 on the US Latin charts.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th.