Capitol Christian Music Group Chairman & CEO Peter York Announces Retirement

(CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Christian Music Group chairman & CEO Peter York has announced his retirement following 37 years in leadership roles at CCMG, and 50 years in the music industry, the label announced earlier this week.

During his tenure with the company, York spent 22 years as President of CCMG’s Label Group (Sparrow, Forefront, sixsteps, Hillsong and Jesus Culture) before being promoted to Chairman & CEO in 2018. He also helped to develop a versatile list of artists including Steven Curtis Chapman, BeBe & CeCe Winans, Switchfoot, Chris Tomlin, TobyMac, Amy Grant and many others.

“I’ve been privileged to be a part of CCMG and its many evolutions over the last 37 years,” York said in a statement. “I’ve worked with the absolute best music business leaders, the most dedicated team and with immensely gifted artists and songwriters along the way. It’s been more than I could have ever imagined.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the countless opportunities I’ve been given, and I’m overwhelmed by the impact our music has had in the lives of consumers around the world. I’d like to thank [Capitol Music Group Chairman & CEO] Steve Barnett for all of his support over these past seven years and for his confidence in our succession plan and the next generation of leadership for CCMG.”

“Peter is one of the most accomplished executives in the music business, and his contributions to CCMG and the Faith-based music community over the many decades cannot be overstated,” Barnett added. “It is a testament to Peter’s foresight and dedication to our company that he has long anticipated this day and has meticulously prepared CCMG for a seamless transition from his leadership to that of Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy. I know they have been well-mentored by Peter, and I’m confident that the company is well-positioned to build upon its market-leading success under their co-leadership. I offer my thanks and appreciation to Peter for all he has done for CCMG and CMG, and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

York’s retirement is effective March 31, however, he will remain in an advisory role to CCMG co-presidents Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy for the remainder of 2020.