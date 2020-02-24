Lizzo Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Breakout recording artist Lizzo topped the list musical winners at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards, taking home the prize for Entertainer of the Year.

Lizzo also picked up a win for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for her 2019 release “Juice.”

Little Nas X, who took the charts by storm last year with his monster hit “Old Town Road” won the award for Outstanding New artist, while Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD collectively won Outstanding Duo/Group/Collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé had a big night, winning categories that included Outstanding Album for “Homecoming: The Live Album”; both the Traditional and Contemporary Outstanding Song; and Outstanding Female Artist.

Outstanding Male Artist went to Bruno Mars.

Rihanna was honored with the President’s Award which is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.

“Thank you to the NAACP for all of your efforts to ensure equality for our communities. Thank you for celebrating our strength and tenacity. We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time. Still, we prevail. so I’m honored. Imagine what we can do together. Thank you for this honor,” she said in accepting the award.

U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA), was recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony and sent in a special video accepting the award.

Performers included Jill Scott, who regaled the audience at Pasadena Civic Auditorium with “Do You Remember” and “Is It The Way” and Skip Marley who performed a medley that included “Slide”, “Slow Down” and “Turn THe Lights Down Low” with H.E.R.

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Album

“Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding New Artist

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“SPIRIT” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Love & Liberation” – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)