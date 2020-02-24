Warning Signs For Radio As Country Music Embraces Streaming

(Hypebot) — Streaming of Country music was up 36% in the US last year according to new data from MRC Data/Nielsen Music

54% of American country radio listeners now report streaming music via Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, and others every day.

Country Radio plays fewer songs more often

Country radio missed the Old Town Road phenomena entirely, even though country radio listeners appear to be open to more variety, says the study. The Top 500 most-played songs on Country radio, 62% of the total spins come from the Top 100 songs versus only 46% for on-demand streaming.

Key Findings