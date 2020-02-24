Warning Signs For Radio As Country Music Embraces Streaming

(Hypebot) — Streaming of Country music was up 36% in the US last year according to new data from MRC Data/Nielsen Music
Country Radio plays fewer songs more often
Key Findings
- Streaming to Country Music grew by 36% from 2018 to 2019.
- 85% of Country Radio P1s report streaming to an on-demand audio service either “every day” or “a few a day’s a week.”
- Radio is playing more contemporary music than on-demand Streaming services. 70% of radio’s Top 100 most-played songs are from 2018 and 2019 versus only 55% of songs from on-demand streaming services.
- Radio relies more on Core Artists playing more songs from fewer artists while on-demand streaming services play more unique artists.
- Radio plays less variety than on-demand streaming services. Of the Top 500 songs on Country radio, 62% of the total spins come from the Top 100 songs versus 46% for on-demand streaming.
- The responses from Country Radio P1 listeners indicate that Country stations either missed or underplayed the biggest hit of 2019 “Old Town Road.”.