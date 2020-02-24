Paul Rosenberg Steps Down As Head Of Def Jam Recordings

(CelebrityAccess) – Paul Rosenberg has stepped down from his post as chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings, Billboard is reporting.

Rosenberg, who has managed Eminem since early in the rapper’s career, took over the position from Steve Bartels in 2018. He is leaving the label to head up a new joint-venture with Def Jam parent company Universal Music Group (UMG) called Goliath Records.

Jeff Harleston, general counsel for UMG, will reportedly serve as interim chief until a new CEO is appointed. He will also continue in his UMG role.

Going forward, Rosenberg, who is also an attorney and the co-founder/President of Shady Records, Eminem’s joint venture with UMG’s Interscope Geffen A&M, will continue to serve as a consultant to Def Jam on its legacy artists, while also remaining the principal of Goliath Artists, Inc., the management firm that handles Eminem among other acts.

Founded in 1983 by Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons, Def Jam is one of hip-hop’s most iconic record labels. Over the years, the label has released classic albums by the likes of Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, Method Man, Ghostface, DMX, Ludacris, the Roots, and countless others. Def Jam’s current artist roster includes Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Alessia Cara, and more.