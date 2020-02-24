Dixie Crush Singer Lindsey Lagestee Passes After Being Struck By Car

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Dixie Crush singer Lindsey Lagestee passed away (Feb. 17) after being struck by a vehicle in Chicago on Feb. 14.

According to Taste of Country, the 25-year-old was on her way to a gig at Firewater Saloon where the band was set to play that night when she was hit by a car while crossing the street. She was reportedly transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, where she later died of her injuries.

Lagestee’s death was confirmed by her band in a Facebook post that read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday. Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy.

“Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience, leaving an indelible impression. Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships.

“Lindsey, you will forever be in our hearts!”