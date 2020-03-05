Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville Names Anna Weisband VP Creative

NASHVILLE, (CelebrityAccess) — Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville announced that Anna Weisband has joined its creative team as a Vice President.

In her new role at the music publisher, Weisband will work on an A&R role, creating marketing opportunities for Sony/ATV’s catalog and clients. She will also seek to sign new songwriters.

A graduate of Belmont University, Anna began her career as a THiS Music intern in 2012 while making a name for herself in the Nashville music community.

She later moved to an A&R role at the company, doing everything from talent discovery, artist management and song placement for THiS Music’s client roster.

In 2017, she was named Vice President at the company.

“Anna Weisband is a star. Her passion for supporting and developing songwriters, combined with her ability to creatively implement ideas, makes her one of the most effective young executives on Music Row. She understands how to connect with songwriters at their core, which is crucial in this business. I’m proud to have worked with Anna throughout her career and thrilled to see all the amazing things she will accomplish here at Sony/ATV,” said Sony/ATV Nashville’s CEO Rusty Gaston.