From left to right: Johnny Tennander, Michèle Hamelink, Sarah Gabrielli, Lasse Ewald, David Ventura. (Sony/ATV)
Sony/ATV Promotes Two To Senior A&R Roles In Europe

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony/ATV Music Publishing’s European A&R department announced the promotion of Michèle Hamelink to Senior A&R, and Sarah Gabrielli to UK and Europe A&R Manager.

Hamelink will continue to be based out of Sony/ATV’s Amsterdam office, and reports directly to Managing Director Niels Walboomers in Sony/ATV’s Benelux office.

Gabrielli is based in London and is under the oversite of David Ventura President & Co-Managing Director of Sony/ATV’s UK division and SVP International.

David Ventura stated, “Michèle and Sarah have grown into their roles at Sony/ATV over the last few years and their promotions are thoroughly deserved. Both are incredibly important to the future of our company, and Johnny and I have been fortunate to work closely with them in our unique European A&R set up. They embrace our songwriters, their drive is inspiring, and most importantly they live for music. International collaboration is at the center of what we do, and I look forward to watching them step up in their new responsibilities.”

The A&R team is also led by Johnny Tennander, Managing Director, Scandinavia & Senior Vice President, and includes Stockholm-based Lasse Ewald, who is the Head of European Song Pitching.

