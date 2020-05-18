Italy Moving Towards Ending Lockdown, Concerts Can Resume On June 15th

ROME (CelebrityAccess) — Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, announced that the nation is moving towards easing restrictions on public life, allowing a limited resumption of concerts and other events.

In a press conference, Conte said Italy will be moving into “phase 2” starting on May 18th and has lifted regional travel restrictions, and for some businesses, including retail stores and restaurants, as well as personal care such as barbershops and salons to re-open.

International travel bans will be relaxed on June 3rd, allowing people to cross the Italian border without facing quarantine.

Concert halls, cinemas and theaters will be able to resume operation starting June 15th, with limited capacity and other social distancing and hygenic measures, such as temperature checks and the use of touchless payment systems.

Large public events have been banned across Italy since the country went into lockdown on March 9th. Italy has seen more than 31,763 recorded deaths due to coronavirus according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

As well, Conte warned that the timetable may be adjusted if the relaxed restrictions spark a new wave of infections.

“We’re facing a calculated risk in the knowledge that the contagion curve may rise again,” Conte said. “We have to accept it otherwise we will never be able to start up again.”