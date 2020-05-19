Pilgrimage Festival Cancels For 2020

FRANKLIN, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival said the event is the latest in an increasingly long list of music festivals to be canceled for 2020.

“After careful consideration by the producers of Pilgrimage Music And Cultural Festival, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s festival due tht echallenges presented by COVID-19. We have always and will continue to place the safety of our community, artists, and fans first,” organizers said in a statement.

“While we are as disappointed as you are, rest assured we will be back in 2021 ready to deliver a festival experience that celebrates the healing power of music,” the statement added in a hopeful note.

As with many events, the fest will allow ticketholders to use their ticket for the festival next year by logging into their Front Gate account by June 2nd. Otherwise, refunds will be automatically issued once a “timeline” with the ticketing servicers is finalized.

The festival was originally planned for September 26 & 27 in the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, TN.