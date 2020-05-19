Reba Reschedules Arena Run For 2021

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Reba McEntire has announced new dates for her upcoming arena tour, which, due to the environment created by COVID-19, will now take place in 202.

The tour, which was originanly scheduled to launch in July, will now kick off on July 8, 2021 at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN and wrap August 14, 2021 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the reschedule events and refunds are available upon request, artist reps said.

“I can’t wait to see everybody when we know it’s safe to gather again,” Reba said in a press statement. “We’ve worked so hard on this new show and I’ll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!”

Reba also dropped into several television programs, including Entertainment Tonight and NBC’s Today show to promote the new music video she created for her re-released song “What If.”

Reba is touring in uspport of her latest studio album “Stronger Than the Truth” which debuted at #4 on the country chart last year and earned McEntire a nomination for Best Country Album at the Grammys.

Reba Live In Concert 2021 Tour

July 8 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

July 9 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center

July 10 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 15 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

July 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

July 17 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 22 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

July 30 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

Aug 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena –

Aug 7 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Aug 12 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

Aug 13 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Aug 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena