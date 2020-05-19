Rep: Ryan Seacrest Did Not Suffer A Stroke

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Reps for Ryan Seacrest have responded to speculation on social media on Monday that the “American Idol” host may be in poor health after the airing of the season finale of the televised talent show.

Some of the show’s viewers raised concerns that Seacrest may have suffered a stroke due to what appeared to be slurred speech and an enlarged right eye during the broadcast.

Viewer concern was compounded when Seacrest was absent from Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” a show he co-hosts with Kelly Rippa.

However, his reps have since thrown cold water on the theory, telling CNN that the host did not suffer a stroke “last night” and said that Seacrest was “adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

The rep told CNN that Seacrest did not appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” as he was taking a “well-deserved day off.” He posted for the show on Tuesday morning, looking hale and healthy, thanking fans for their interest in his health.

Seacrest has hosted American Idol since the show debuted in 2002. He has also become the perennial host for the annual New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square, taking the role formerly held by Dick Clark.