Queen’s Brian May Suffers Heart Attack

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he recently suffered a “small heart attack” that left him “very near death.”

Earlier in the month, an MRI of the 72-year-old musician’s spine revealed a compressed sciatic nerve, which he says was due to “50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar.” Though he initially thought the pain in his chest was related to the spinal discomfort, it turned out to be “three arteries which were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood” to his heart.

In a video posted to Instagram, May explained: “In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack. I say small — it’s not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness. It’s that feeling in the arms and sweating. And you kind of know — you’ve heard things and you think, ‘This is a heart attack.’ To cut a long story short, my wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself and I had an angiogram.”

“I’m incredibly grateful that I know have a life to lead again,” he added. “I was actually very near death because of this, but the pain that I had was from something completely different, it’s funny how things work…. I’m good, I’m here and I’m ready to rock.”

Queen + Adam Lambert were scheduled to kick off the European leg of their Rhapsody tour, however, the dates have been postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic.

You can check out May’s post to fans below: