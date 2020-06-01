Session Musician And Record Producer Robert Kulick Dead At 70

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) — Robert Kulick, a guitarist and record producer who performed with the metal band W.A.S.P. and in the studio with rock legends KISS, has died. He was 70.

His death was announced by his brother Bruce Kulick, longtime guitarist for KISS, via social media.

“I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time,” Bruce Kulick wrote in a post on Facebook.

He went on to note that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family was planning to forgo a traditional funeral service but will hold a memorial for Bob in the future when the situation permits.

“Please feel free to continue celebrating the great contributions Bob accomplished during his career. His legacy will never be forgotten,” Kulick said.

Robert Kulick auditioned for the lead guitar role in KISS in 1972 and although the other members of the group, including Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss were impressed with the audition, they ended up choosing Ace Frehley, who was also auditioning at the time.

However, Kulick went on to perform on four different KISS albums — Alive II, Unmasked, Killers, and Creatures of the Night — as a studio musician.

Kulick also did session work with Elvis Costello, was a longtime member of Meat Loaf’s tour band, and recorded in the studio with W.A.S.P.

He was also known for his work as a record producer, working with artists such as Diana Ross and and Motörhead

As well, Kulick was a regular participant in the annual “KISS Night in Las Vegas” fundraiser for music programs in Clark County, Nevada schools until his death.

A cause of death was not disclosed.