Kid Rock’s Nashville Honky Tonk Cited For Allegedly Violating Public Health Orders

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse was cited by Nashville health officials over the weekend for allegedly failing to follow coronavirus-related public health orders.

The health department claims the restaurant served people seated at the bar and failed to observe proper social distancing inside.

Kid Rock’s restaurant came under scrutiny after Nashville-based musician Jerry Roe posted photos of packed crowds with almost no one wearing a face mask inside of the venue on Friday night.

According to a press statement, Director of the Metro Public Health Department, Dr. Michael Caldwell visted the bar after receiving a complaint on Friday night. A citation was issued Saturday night, assessing a fine that will be determined at a later court date.

Kid Rock’s roadhouse was one of 14 Nashville businesses who were cited for allegedly not being in compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6 which require both customers and employees to wear a mask during operation.

In a statement provided to the Nashville Tennessean, an attorney for owner Steve Smith said the restrictions on businesses are being unevenly enforced.

“We find it very unfair that Mayor [John] Cooper can encourage thousands of people to march with him in violation of his own phases, but he wants to hold the Nashville business community hostage,” attorney Brian Lewis told the Newspaper.