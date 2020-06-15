Kid Rock’s Nashville Honky Tonk Cited For Allegedly Violating Public Health Orders

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse was cited by Nashville health officials over the weekend for allegedly failing to follow coronavirus-related public health orders.
The health department claims the restaurant served people seated at the bar and failed to observe proper social distancing inside.
Kid Rock’s restaurant came under scrutiny after Nashville-based musician Jerry Roe posted photos of packed crowds with almost no one wearing a face mask inside of the venue on Friday night.
View this post on Instagram
This was last night at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville. Our cases in TN are skyrocketing. All of our local, independent venues have been closed for three months, and there’s no sign of financial aid coming their way from our city, state, or the federal government. Steve Smith – the man who owns this bar, and many others in Nashville – gets a lot of air time and consideration from @johncooper4nashville and carries a lot of weight here in town. He has also reportedly been antagonizing people into removing their masks at his businesses and boycotting our shutdowns entirely. He likely wants to see all of our local independent venues fail because he stands to benefit financially from it while our local original music scene will collapse in on itself. He and his businesses have been a stain on this town for years now*. I don’t even really know what to say, except: speak up on behalf of our more sensible populace and our local businesses that have been hung out to dry. They need your help. *Please note, I don’t begrudge anyone for going to work right now. Unemployment and $1,200 are nowhere near enough, if you were even able to get it in the first place.
According to a press statement, Director of the Metro Public Health Department, Dr. Michael Caldwell visted the bar after receiving a complaint on Friday night. A citation was issued Saturday night, assessing a fine that will be determined at a later court date.
Kid Rock’s roadhouse was one of 14 Nashville businesses who were cited for allegedly not being in compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6 which require both customers and employees to wear a mask during operation.
In a statement provided to the Nashville Tennessean, an attorney for owner Steve Smith said the restrictions on businesses are being unevenly enforced.
“We find it very unfair that Mayor [John] Cooper can encourage thousands of people to march with him in violation of his own phases, but he wants to hold the Nashville business community hostage,” attorney Brian Lewis told the Newspaper.