Indio Mayor Says City In Talks With Goldenvoice Over A New Event Akin To Desert Trip For October

INDIO, California (CelebrityAccess) — Indio Mayor Glenn Miller said the city is in negotiations with Coachella promoter Goldenvoice about staging something special in October.

In an interview with KESQ News Channel 3, Mayor Miller discussed the cancellation of the Stagecoach and Coachella festivals last week and he revealed that the city was in talks with Goldenvoice about staging something akin to 2016’s Desert Trip.

“Well, its possible. We’re working with Goldenvoice now to see what we can do to hopefully have another concert in October,” Mayor Miller said. “It would be like another ‘Desert Trip’ and hopefully either a two-day or a two-weekend concert to help with the economy. I mean, not only for the City of Indio but for the whole of Coachella Valley and the State of California.”

“We have a great relationship with Goldenvoice and the Empire Polo Club, and I believe we’ll be able to pull this off,” he added.

Held in 2016, Goldenvoice’s Desert Trip consisted of six days of music across two weekends, with, each day featuring a legendary artist or band, including Paul McCartney, The Who, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, Neil Young, and The Rolling Stones.

The event, which was dubbed ‘Oldchella’ by the wags at Stereogum, was billed at the time as unique, unlikely to be repeated event.

The Mayor also revealed that the financial impact of not having 3 weeks of Stagecoach and Coachella this year would leave a $4 million sized hole in the city’s budget. However, he noted that the city was already anticipating that the events would be canceled and had budgeted accordingly.