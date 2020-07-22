Kim Kardashian West Opens Up About Kanye West’s Struggle With Bipolar Disorder In Social Media Posts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Kim Kardashian West addressed her husband Kanye West’s struggle with bipolar disorder in a series of posts on her Instagram account, sharing insights into how her husband’s mental health has impacted her family’s life.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” Kardiashian West wrote.

“People who are unaware or far from removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she continued. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Her seemingly heartfelt plea for understanding comes after a series of events highlighting Kanye’s seemingly erratic behavior in recent days.

On Sunday, during a purported campaign for his presidential bid in South Carolina, West took issue with noted abolitionist and author Harriet Tubman, claiming that she “never actually freed the slaves” despite her role in the Underground Railroad, which provided a path to freedom in the north for escaped slaves.

He also suggested that Americans should be incentivized to choose to have children instead of seeking an abortion with payments of as much as $1 million dollars.

Ultimately, West did not end up making the filing deadline to appear on the South Carolina ballot.

West also took issue with brand partners The Gap and Adidas, threatening to walk away from high priced deals with the retailers if he was not provided with a seat on their boards of directors.

On Sunday, he took to social media to criticize both Kardashian West and her mother, Kris Jenner in a series of now-deleted tweets. In the posts, he described Jenner as “Kris Jong Un” and alleged that Kardashian West and Jenner had tried to have doctors ’51/50 me’ an apparent reference to a California law that allows for the involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness.

Kanye, who is 43, first revealed his battle with bipolar disorder in 2019 during an interview with David Letterman.

“It is a health issue. This — it’s like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse,” he told Letterman.

West did not reveal which type of bipolar disorder he has been diagnosed with.