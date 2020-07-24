TikTok Launches $200M Creators Fund, Major US Publishing Deals

(Hypebot) — TikTok has announced a $200 million Creators Fund, that will be distributed to U.S. creators.

The announcement came alongside word that the wildly popular social short video platform had completed licensing deal with US music publishers via the NMPA and with Believe and its Tunecore indie distribution platform.

U.S. creators eligible to receive a share of funds are not completely defined but must be 18 years or older, meet an unnamed level of followers, and consistently post original content that is in line with TikTok’s community guidelines.

“The US fund will start with $200 million to help support ambitious creators who are seeking opportunities to foster a livelihood through their innovative content,” wrote Vanessa Pappas, General Manager of TikTok US. “The fund will be distributed over the coming year and is expected to grow over that time.”

TikTok will begin accepting applications from starting next month.