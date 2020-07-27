La Scala Announces Fall Season, Plans To Resume Normal Operations In October

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Italy’s famed La Scala took the first steps towards normalcy on Monday when they announced the programming for an ambitious fall season of concerts and ballet.

The season kicks off on Sept 4th when La Scala’s musical director, Riccardo Chailly, conducts Verdi’s Requiem at the Duomo in Milan in a concert dedicated to to victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chailly will conduct the Requiem at additional dates in Bergamo and Brescia, two of the provinces that bore the brunt of the virus, accounting ofr almost 40% of Italy’s total infections.

La Scala itself will reopen on Sept. 12 with a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. The show will be limited to an audience of health care workers.

Other programming includes the ballet Giselle, choreographed by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, and three operas — La Traviata, Aida, which will be presented as concerts and La bohème, which will be staged in full.

For the reopening, the famed theater will follow social distancing guidelines for all events through October 21st, with the theater scheduled to fully reopening after that date.

La Scala’s former musical director Daniel Barenboim will perform a piano concert at the famed theater on December 5th and in a show of solidarity, has renounced his fees for the performance, according to the Associated Press.