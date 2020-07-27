Live Nation Announces Livestreamed Lolla2020 Festival

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — While Lollapalooza Chicago is officially a no-go this year, organizers instead announced plans to mark the festival weekend with Lolla2020, a free four-night virtual festival taking place on the original dates of the Chicago-based festival, Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2.

Lolla2020 will air exclusively live on YouTube and feature more than 150 performances and appearances, including fan-favorite sets from past Lollas, including international editions, original performances from artists all over the world, classic archival sets from some of the festival’s most popular headliners and a series of special late-night performances.

Lolla2020 will also feature brand new original live performances from artists including Alison Wonderland (Live Set), Carnage, H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Louis the Child, NGHTMRE, Pink Sweat$, SAYMYNAME, Tank and the Bangas, The Neighbourhood, Vic Mensa, Yungblud, ZHU and many more.

In between the music, Lolla2020 will feature interstitial content that highlights important moments from the festival’s history or showcases aspects of the festival’s come community in Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot will appear throughout the weekend’s festivities, including hosting conversations with Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell and hip-hop legend LL COOL J.

As well, Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell will be front and center, hosting discussions with the likes of Lars Ulrich, Chuck D, Matt Pinfield and more.

He’ll also lead a special Kind Heaven Orchestra performance featuring Taylor Hawkins, a David Bowie tribute with pianist Mike Garson, the first Porno for Pyros reunion in 24 years, and a few other special surprises.

The festival kicks off at 5PM CET on July 30th at Lolla.com and YouTube.com/Lollapalooza.