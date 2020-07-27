Tangled String Shifts From Concerts To Guitars Amid Pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Tangled String, a popular 200-capacity concert venue in Huntsville announced they are shuttering for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, venue co-owner Susan Davis wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce closure of the Tangled String music venue through 2021. We have decided to expand our custom Danny Davis guitar business to increase output, which will infringe on our venue space. We are very hopeful that once the COVID health crisis has passed, we can reopen our venue in 2022.”

“Half of our current venue space will be available for rent for small recording projects and small corporate or personal meetings, as long as the proper safety and health precautions can be met.”

“We understand the devastating impact this has had on our beloved musicians. Their contribution to our community is immeasurable, and we will sorely miss them. Hopefully, we will all be able to reunite sometime in the future for another fabulous Tangled String Studios concert.”

Tangled Strings, which launched in 2012 as a recording studio, added live performances to its offerings in 2013 and was scheduled to host artists such as Will Hoge, Parker Milsap, and The Sweeplings before going dark earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Susan told AL.com that her husband Danny, formerly an engineer with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, plans to add several new apprentices with the expanded space and develop a standard guitar model at a lower price point than their popular custom builds.

“Expect the same quality in workmanship but with fewer adornments. The option to add custom engraving will be available. His guitar tonal quality surpasses the off-the-shelf guitars and we hope to expound on that,” she said.

Davis’ guitars have become popular in recent years with performing musicians and he’s made custom instruments for the Black Crowes Rich Robinson, and The Sweeplings Whitney Dean.