Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Surprise Release Breaks Records

(Hypebot) – Taylor Swift’s surprise release ‘Folklore, announced just 15 hours before it became available, sold more than 1.3 million copies globally in the first 24 hours, according to her label Republic Records.

The album also broke the global record for first-day Spotify album streams by a female artist with 80.6 million streams and the most-streamed pop album on Apple Music in 24 hours with 35.47 million streams. Folklore also set U.S. and Worldwide Amazon Music Indie/Alternative streaming records.

“Folklore” is also the biggest debut of 2020 so far.

By Monday morning, three tracks from ‘Folklore” had exceeded 12 million plays each.