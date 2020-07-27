Michael Gorman Launches Straight Up Management

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran artist manager Michael Gorman announced the launch of Straight Up Management with an eclectic initial roster that includes some of Canada’s most high profile LGBTQ+ personalities.

Based in Toronto, Smith, who previously did a 4-year stint at Chris Smith Management, and more recently Pandyamonium Management, announced plans to manage the careers of ” under-represented, yet extraordinarily talented artists.

At launch, the company’s roster includes Tynomi Banks, who recently appeared on Canada’s “Drag Race”, and Brock McGillis, the first openly gay professional hockey player.

He also recently began working with brands and influencers – including Miss Fiercalicious, Jada Hudson, and Devine Darlin – on campaigns for consumer brands that include Bud Light, Amazon, Crest, Nyx Cosmetics, SodaStream, and more.

“I’m very excited about this new stage in my career and who better to launch Straight Up Management with than such a diverse, eclectic roster of talented and driven artists,” Gorman said.