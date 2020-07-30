Florida Georgia Line To Headline USO Virtual Summer Series Concert

ARLINGTON, Va. (CelebrityAccess) — Country music duo Florida Georgia Line have been announced as the headliner for the next installment of the USO’s virtual concert series Military Virtual Programming (MVP).

The MVP summer episode, which will also feature EDM duo The Chainsmokers, along with singer-songwriter JoJo will be streamed on August 1st at 12PM ESt.

This prerecorded concert, was previously shot at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., as part of the World’s Biggest USO Tour and will be the second event in the USO’s MVP series. The previous episode, which was streamed on the Fourth of July, featured country music artist Clint Black, comedian Iliza Shlesinger and other entertainers.

More than 140,000 viewers tuned into the first event across the USO’s platforms.

Upcoming events include a Labor Day special which is part of the USO’s effort to help keep military members and their families connected during the pandemic.

In total, there have been 40 MVP events since April.

Viewers can tune in at via the USO’s Facebook Live and YouTube channels or via USO.org/MVP https://www.uso.org/MVP