The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Don Passman

Attorney Don Passman literally wrote the book on the music business: “All You Need to Know About the Music Business.” Here we delve deeply into today’s deal landscape, as well as Don’s story, how he got to be one of the foremost lawyers in the music business. If you want to know about record deals, and publishing deals, and 360 deals and touring deals…this is the place!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/don-passman/id1316200737?i=1000486591472

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7oR3ofoKloiMTtIa7VCehz

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=76557115