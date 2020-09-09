Comedian Kevin Hart To Host The Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon Reboot

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Kevin Hart has been announced as the host for the relaunch of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon.

The rebooted broadcast, featuring Kevin Hart, will take the form of a two-hour special that will air on October 24, 2020.

For the broadcast, Hart will be joined by celebrity guests including Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jillian Mercado, and more.

Along with the two-hour special, additional content, starting on Sept. 12th, that will include seven weeks of live gaming and esports events leading up to the special.

MDA has been an active proponent of the esports scene and supports content on a year-round weekly basis through the MDA Let’s Play gaming platform on Twitch, which will host the lead-up to the telethon special.

Viewers will have access to an overtime show that will run outtakes and entertaining content from the making of the telethon.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the work of Jerry Lewis and the Muscular Dystrophy Association forward. I’m honored to collaborate with MDA and my organization, to educate and entertain the public about the need to support people with disabilities and disadvantages, because we are all in this together,” said Kevin Hart. “I can’t wait to have an incredible night for two critically important causes that are in urgent need of funding and hope.”