Wheatland Music Festival Goes Virtual For 2020

REMUS, Mich. (CelebrityAccess) — The Wheatland Music Festival, one of the leading traditional music and arts festivals in the U.S. announced that it is going virtual for 2020.

Now in its 47th year, Wheatland was scheduled to take place from Sept 11 – 13 but organizers announced that Wheatland Worldwide will take its place.

The virtual event will feature new performances from artists who were lined up for the live event, such as John Hartford, The Jill Jack Band, and Andrew Brown’s Djangophonique, as well as archival material drawn from the festival’s long history.

The virtual version of the festival will be streamed via the Wheatland Music Organization YouTube channel and its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/wheatlandmusicorganization.

Wheatland Music Festival volunteer Pamela Burke told the Grand Rapids Pioneer that the decision to call off the live edition of the festival this year was difficult but the right choice for public health and safety reasons due to COVID-19.

At the same time, Burke raised concerns about the festival’s financial situation, noting that the cancellation of the live music festival this year could impact future events.

“The festival income provides money for future festivals, pays hundreds of traditional artists across Michigan and beyond, finances year-round activities such as school and senior programs, instrument lessons, scholarships, songwriting, many other programs, pays two office staff and the maintenance of the 160 acres, many buildings and stages,” she told the Pioneer.

Burke invited fans of traditional music and folk arts to make a donation if possible to ensure the festival going forward.

Donations can be made at: https://www.wheatlandmusic.org/donation-page/