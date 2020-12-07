Monster Hunter Pulled From Chinese Cinemas Over Perceived Racist Dialog

(CelebrityAccess) — Controversy over a pun in a movie prompted theatrical presenters in China to pull a major Hollywood feature from theaters just days after its release.

The movie, “Monster Hunter” premiered in China on December 4th but was quickly pulled from theaters in the country following outrage on social media over a line of dialog that was perceived as racist.

The dialog was spoken by Chinese-American actor Jin Au-Yeung during a scene in the film when he and another actor are driving across a desert together. In the scene, Jin Au-Yeung points at his legs and asks, “What kind of knees are these? Chinese.”

Critics on social media denounced the moment, describing it as a “humiliating” moment for China and an example of “naked racism.”

Constantin Film, a Germany company that co-produced the movie, said the dialog was not intended to be offensive.

“There was absolutely no intent to discriminate, insult or otherwise offend anyone of Chinese heritage. Constantin Film has listened to the concerns expressed by Chinese audiences and removed the line that has led to this inadvertent misunderstanding,” Constantin Film said in a statement provided to CNN.

At press time, it is unclear how the film will be edited, or if it will be re-released in China, which is quickly becoming a dominant market for theatrical releases.

The movie, which is distributed by Sony Pictures, is due to open in the U.S. on Dec. 25th.