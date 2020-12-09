AIMP Announces 2021-2022 Board Election Results

(CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) announced the results of the elections for its 2021-2022 board of directions, with results that include a new leadership team taking charge in the organization’s New York Chapter.

In New York President Alisa Coleman (ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. / The MLC) will step down after six years at the head of the organization. In her place, Michael Lau (Round Hill Music) has been elected as Chapter President. Debbie Rose (Kokopelli Music Group) was chosen as the Chapter’s new Vice President and Antonella DiSaverio (BMI), Melanie Santa Rosa (Spirit Music Group), and Dana Siegel (Concord) have been elected as first-time Board members.

In Los Angeles, Frank Handy (Position Music) was elected as the Chapter’s new Treasurer, while Yvonne Drazan (peermusic), Cassie Lord (SyncStories Music), Marla Ludwig (Sony Pictures Entertainment), and Mario Prins (SESAC) will join as first-time Board members.

In Nashville, Emily Boardman (Hipgnosis Songs) will join the Board as its new Treasurer, while Kendall Lettow (peermusic) will come onboard as Administrative Assistant. The Chapter will also welcome five new Board members: Duff Berschback (Concord), ET Brown (SESAC), Alex Heddle (Big Machine Music), Shannon Sanders (Independent Songwriter & Producer), and Mike Sistad (ASCAP).

“We’re pleased to welcome our new Board members and optimistic about what 2021 will bring for the independent publishing community,” said Teri Nelson Carpenter (Reel Muzik Werks), AIMP National Chair and Los Angeles Chapter President. “With the official launch of The MLC and positive news about vaccines that could stifle the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hopeful that 2021 will be a much better year for publishers, songwriters, and other rights-holders around the world.”

The full list of 2021-2022 Board members and officers at each AIMP Chapter can be found below.

LOS ANGELES

Officers:

President – Teri Nelson Carpenter*(Reel Muzik Werks)

Vice President – Marc Caruso* (Angry Mob Music)

Secretary – Barbie Quinn* (BMI)

Treasurer – Frank Handy (Position Music)

Administrative Director – Liz Redwing

Board of Directors:

Todd Brabec, Esq.* (Musicandmoney.com)

Yvonne Drazan (peermusic)

Ginia Eady-Marshall*(Disney Music Publishing)

Erin M. Jacobson, Esq.* (The Music Industry Lawyer, Erin M. Jacobson, Esq., A.P.C.)

Cassie Lord (SyncStories Music)

Marla Ludwig (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Abby North* (North Music Group & Unchained Melody Publishing)

Eric Polin* (Universal Pictures)

Mario Prins (SESAC)

Mike Todd* (ASCAP)

NASHVILLE

Officers:

President – John Ozier* (Reservoir)

Vice President – Ree Guyer* (Wrensong)

Secretary – Chris VanBelkom* (Combustion)

Treasurer – Emily Boardman (Hipgnosis Songs)

Administrative Director – Courtney Kruckeberg (Endurance Music)

Administrative Assistant – Kendall Lettow (peermusic)

Board of Directors:

Duff Berschbeck (Concord)

ET Brown (SESAC)

Mark Brown* (Round Hill)

Robert Carlton* (SMACK)

Courtney Crist* (Mojo Music & Media)

Shannan Hatch* (Fourward Music)

Alex Heddle (Big Machine Music)

Tim Hunze* (Anthem)

Michael Martin* (Endurance Music)

Leslie Roberts* (BMI)

Shannon Sanders (Independent Songwriter & Producer)

Mike Sistad (ASCAP)

NEW YORK

Officers:

President – Michael Lau (Round Hill Music)

Vice President – Debbie Rose (Kokopelli Music Group)

Treasurer – Steve White, C.P.A.* (Janover, LLC)

Secretary – Arthur Levy, Esq.* (The Levy Firm)

Administrative Director – Becca Wasserman (ABKCO Music, Inc.)

Board of Directors:

Julia Buchheim* (Bank Robber Music / Rough Trade Publishing)

Phil Cialdella* (Atlas Music Publishing)

Antonella DiSaverio (BMI)

Joyce Dollinger, Esq.* (Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP)

Rell Lefargue* (Reservoir)

Jeff Pachman* (Domino Publishing Co.)

Melanie Santa Rosa (Spirit Music Group)

Dana Siegel (Concord)

Michael Simon* (Harry Fox Agency)

Sharon Tapper* (Pivot Music Group)