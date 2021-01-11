Aaron Tannenbaum Joins WME Nashville As A Partner

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced that veteran music agent Aaron Tannenbaum has joined the team as a partner in the agency’s Nashville offices.

Based in Nashville, Tannenbaum joins WME from CAA, where, for the last decade, he represented a high-profile roster of country artists including Luke Combs, Filmore, and Brantley Gilbert.

His resume also includes a stint as an agent at Paradigm and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in Mass Communications.

“Aaron has earned a reputation in our business as an agent who has a strong ability to identify talent and takes the long-view in building an artist’s career, making him a great fit for us,” said Scott Clayton, WME’s Co-Head of Music.

“As our Nashville office continues to grow, Aaron represents a significant addition to our team and we look forward to bringing his creativity and strategic approach to our colleagues and clients,” said Jay Williams, Co-Head of WME’s Nashville office.