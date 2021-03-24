Former ASCAP Exec Connie Bradley Dead At 75

FT. MEYERS, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Connie Bradley, a long time recording industry veteran and former president of the Country Music Association’s board, died on March 24th. She was 75.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, Bradley passed away on Wednesday at her home in Ft. Meyers, Florida. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Bradley spent more than 3 decades of her career at performance rights organization ASCAP, where she rose to the position of Senior Vice President and Nashville Head.

During her leadership tenure with ASCAP, she oversaw the signing of some of the most influential country artists in the modern era, including Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, and Chris Young, among others.

She retired from ASCAP in 2010.

A native of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Bradley graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and worked in several industries before she landed roles at Famous Music and RCA Records before moving to ASCAP

Bradley was also a longtime board member for the Country Music Association, serving the trade organization from 1983 to 2012, including terms as both President and Chair in 1989 and 1990.

In 2018, Bradley was the recipient of the CMA’s Irving Waugh Award of Excellence which recognizes an individual who is the originator and caretaker of demonstrated ideas and actions that broaden the reach of the country music industry as a whole.

According to te Tennessean, Bradley is survived by her husband, former RCA head Jerry Bradley, and two step-children. Funeral arrangements are to-be-announced.