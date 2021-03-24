Report: AEG Begins Rehiring Staff

(CelebrityAccess) — The live music sector appeared to take another step forward on the slow road to recovery this week after live entertainment giant AEG told staff it will begin rehiring workers furloughed during the pandemic starting next month.

In an email to staff obtained by Billboard, AEG CEO Dan Beckerman revealed that the first group of employees who had been furloughed or placed on restricted hours will return by April 1st, with the goal of having all affected staffers “back full time at full salary” by October 2021.

AEG was one of multiple entertainment companies that were forced to lay off or furlough employees amid the pandemic-induced shutdown of the live entertainment industry, including rival Live Nation.

Concerts have already resumed at a reduced scale multiple states in the south and midwestern U.S., and tour and festival announcements have begun for 2021.

“We can confirm that the company has distributed an outline for a full reemergence from our Covid-related workforce plan and look forward to welcoming back all affected employees in the coming months,” a spokesperson for AEG said in a statement provided to Variety.