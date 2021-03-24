WMG Launches Atlantic Records Russia With The Acquisition Of Indie Label Zarya

(CelebrityAccesss) — Warner Music Group announced the acquisition of Russian indie label Zhara Music.

As a result of the deal, Zarya will be rebranded as Atlantic Records Russia, serving as an expansion of the brand with extended reach into markets such as China and the Middle East

Zhara Music, which was founded in 2018 by artists and businessmen EMIN and Bahh Tee, has grown to become one of Russia’s leading indie labels with a roster that includes HammAli & Navai; Зомб; Morgenshtern; Slava Marlow; Rauf & Faik; Jony, Elman, Andro, Gafur (RAAVA Music); ЛСП; Idris & Leos; and DAVA.

Following the acquisition, the newly rebranded Atlantic Records Russia will be helmed by Bahh Teem, who WMG named General Producer, and he will oversee a dedicated A&R and marketing team in a standalone office that will be separate from Warner Music Russia. Zhara co-founder EMIN will step back from a leadership role to focus on his own business projects and will continue as an artist on the label.

Alexander Blinov, General Director of Warner Music Russia, will provide strategic leadership for Atlantic Records Russia. Administrative functions, such as legal and financial support, catalog registration and content distribution, will now be performed by the Warner Music Russia team, WMG said.

“EMIN and I have been on an incredible journey since we founded Zhara less than three years ago. We knew fans loved our music and were hungry for new discoveries, but even we were surprised by how quickly things took off! Becoming part of the Warner Music family will help take our support for our artists to the next level both here and internationally. It’s a landmark day for me and my colleagues – we’ve really come of age,” Bahh Tee said.

“EMIN and Bahh Tee have poured their hearts and souls into building a label. They’re talented artists, sincere fans and successful business people, and that’s shone through in the incredible roster they’ve built. I’m delighted that Bahh Tee has agreed to launch Atlantic Records in Russia – connecting the world renowned brand to a whole new generation of artists from across Russia and beyond. It’s going to be a wild ride,” added Alexander Blinov.