Jason Kupperman Launches Goldengate Talent

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agent Jason Kupperman has ventured out on his own with the launch of Goldengate Talent Agency.

At launch, the agency’s roster includes a surfeit of eclectic acts such as anomalie, Badfish, Big Gigantic, Busty and the Bass, Dennis Lloyd, Kings Kaleidoscope, Magic Giant, Oak & Ash, Mobley, Pacific, Ripe, Sam Miller, The Collection, SunSquabi, and The Floozies.

Prior to the launch of Goldengate, Kupperman spent 14 years at major agencies Monterey Peninsula Artists and then Paradigm, only exiting the latter agency in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“The last fourteen years have been truly special at Monterey Peninsula Artists and Paradigm. I have had the fortune of learning from some of the most respected and incredible people in music,” Kupperman said.

“The pandemic forced a new chapter but more important, it has provided the opportunity to reflex on the past, rediscover what is most important, and look forward to the future,” he continued.

When asked about the origin of the agency’s name, Kupperman added, “Goldengate has multiple meanings which I love. The name pays homage to my years at Monterey Peninsula Artists and the amazing people there who helped to shape the type of agent I’ve become. It also gives tribute to my family who are such an important backbone to my success and the birth of this company. The bridge itself is known for its beauty, for being iconic, historic and recognizable.”

Kupperman and Goldengate Talent were also recently featured on the Promoter 101 Podcast with Dan “Steiny” Steinberg and W. Luke Pierce.

The agency’s new website is up and running at: https://www.goldengateagency.com