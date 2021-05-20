Knitting Factory Extends Their Deal With Ticketmaster At Five Of Their U.S. Venues

(CelebrityAccess) — As they gear up for a return to live events, Knitting Factory Entertainment has agreed to renew its ticketing deal with Ticketmaster for five venues, including its branded Knitting Factory venues in in Boise, Brooklyn and Spokane, as well as the Federal Bar in Los Angeles, and Big Sky Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana.

The service agreement provides Knitting Factory with access to Ticketmaster’s Clubs platform, which includes booking tools to hold dates, send offers, and manage calendars; a full-service ticketing platform to build, manage and maintain show inventory; a marketing suite with API feeds to handle website updates, a newsletter and email system, as well as other marketing and fan communication tools.

Ticketmaster also recently launched the ‘SmartEvent’ technology platform, – a suite of tools designed to support venues in the coronavirus era, including tools for timed entry, contactless box office and more.

“We’ve seen year over year exponential growth with the Ticketmaster Clubs and TicketWeb platforms as well as a steady expansion in marketing tool utilization that helps our venues sell tickets while making it easier for the teams to build shows. There’s been a long productive partnership with Ticketmaster through the years and the positive momentum continues to build, their team is always on point, fantastic engagement and spot on performance with their system. We look forward to a continued mutually beneficial relationship” said Morgan Margolis, CEO/President, Knitting Factory Entertainment.

“Ticketmaster Clubs and TicketWeb has stood behind our company during the pandemic as a partner helping us in multiple areas and working with us to make strategic decision for our future as we begin to open back up,” Margolis added.