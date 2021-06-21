Gary Clark Jr. To Perform At HiFi Dallas Debut In August

(CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Live Nation revealed the lineup for brand new live concert venue the The HiFi Dallas ahead of its official debut in August.

The club will open with a three-night stand by Texas guitarist and singer Gary Clark Jr., starting on August 29th.

Additional performances among the 20 artists lined up for the HiFi’s inaugural weeks include Andy Mineo, Princess Nokia, Mother Mother, Goose, and Madison Beer, among others.

“There is no other venue in the area that provides fans an intimate experience at every show the way The HiFi in Dallas does,” said Sherri Sosa, President of Venue Nation U.S. “We are excited to officially open the music club, which will provide a new platform for touring and local artists and bring even more shows to the Dallas area.”

The 25,000 square-foot, 1,000-capacity venue is managed by Venue Nation.

The HiFi Dallas Grand Opening Concert Lineup

• Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Gary Clark Jr.

• Monday, August 30, 2021 – Gary Clary Jr.

• Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Gary Clark Jr.

• Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Omah Lay

• Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Chet Faker with Thunder Jackson

• Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Noga Erez

• Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Princess Nokia

• Friday, October 8, 2021 – Sub Urban & Bella Poarch

• Friday, October 15, 2021 – Anderson East

• Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Andy Mineo

• Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy

• Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Madison Beer

• Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Goose

• Friday, November 19, 2021 – Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwan Stanley

• Sunday, November 28, 2021 – CloZee with Of The Trees and Tripp St.

• Friday, December 3, 2021 – Boombox Cartel

• Saturday, December 18, 2021 – The Aces

• Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Mother Mother

• Monday, April 18, 2022 – Ashe