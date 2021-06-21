Songtradr Adds $50M In Series D Round At $300M Valuation

(Hypebot) — B2B music licensing marketplace Songtradr has raised an additional $50M Series D round bringing its total funding to date to over $100M at a

$30M valuation.

Songtradr connects 600,000 songwriters and rights owners to a B2B marketplace of music buyers including major brands like Disney and Netflix, ad agencies, streaming platforms, SVOD networks, film, TV, gaming companies, and influencers.

“Songtradr is rapidly accelerating as we continue to develop our tech-enabled B2B music ecosystem and integrate our new acquisitions. Attracting such a blue-chip investor base into this round further endorses our vision of the future music industry in this rapidly evolving digital world, providing a strong foundation for the future,” said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. “Songtradr experienced over 100% revenue growth year over year in 2020 and we are on track

to achieve this again in 2021.”

This new funding round included Australian-based institutional investors Regal, Aware Super, Perennial, Argo, and Greencape and follow-on investment from Founder/CEO of Wisetech Global, Richard White.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is also the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor at the Berklee College Of Music online.