Supreme Court Upholds Limited Anti-Trust Ruling Against The NCAA

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — In a unanimous ruling on Monday, The United States Supreme Court further opened the door to college athletes receiving financial compensation as well as further legal challenges that may complicate the N.C.A.A.’s current business model.

In ruling on N.C.A.A. vs Alston, the Supreme Court upheld a decision by a lower court that the N.C.A.A. was violating the anti-trust Sherman Act by placing limits on schools helping student athletes to defray education-related expenses.

The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, allows schools to provide their student athletes with unlimited compensation as long as it is in some way connected to education.

While the decision did not immediately address the larger issue of compensation for student athletes for their participation in multi-billion-dollar business, it surely lays the groundwork for further challenges to the N.C.A.A.’s current business model.

That was unscored in a concurring opinion written by Justice Kavanaugh.

“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The N.C.A.A. is not above the law.”

Following the ruling, the N.C.A.A. tried to find a silver lining to the ruling, noting that it “reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits.”

“Even though the decision does not directly address name, image and likeness, the NCAA remains committed to supporting NIL benefits for student-athletes,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert. “Additionally, we remain committed to working with Congress to chart a path forward, which is a point the Supreme Court expressly stated in its ruling.”