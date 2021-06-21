The Foo Fighters Re-Open Madison Square Garden With Some Help From Dave Chappelle

(CelebrityAccess) — Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters helped to celebrate the post pandemic re-opening of New York City when they performed the first full audience live show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

The concert, which was the first full scale event to take place at MSG since the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in March 2020 was open to fans who could demonstrate that they have been fully vaccinated.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a statement announcing the show.

Grohl kicked the concert off with “Times Like These,” followed by “The Pretender.”

For their rendition of their hit “Creep” the Foos invited comedian Dave Chappelle on stage as a guest lead vocalist to wild cheers from the audience.

However, while Chappelle may be one of the funniest comedians in the business, he probably won’t be replacing Dave Grohl any time soon but you can judge for yourself in this fan-captured video of the moment.

If you didn’t manage to make it to the MSG show, the Foos are lined up for a series of dates in North America as part 25th-26th Anniversary Tour.

Chappelle is also lined up for a pair of arena shows with podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan on September 3 in Nashville and September 4 in New Orleans.