Sony Music Acquires Todd Moscowitz’s Alamo Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment announced it has acquired a controlling interest in New York-based Alamo Records, the multi-genre artist discovery and development label founded by Todd Moscowitz.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Alamo, including its current roster and catalog, will become a new “creative center” within the larger framework of Sony Music Entertainment.

According to Sony, Moscowitz will continue in his leadership role at Alamo, which will continue to sign, develop, and market its own roster of artists.

“We are very excited to bring Todd and his label, Alamo, to our company. He has always been a visionary in an area of music that is now front and center of pop culture globally so we are delighted to add his experience and expertise to our creative strategy. We welcome him, his artists and his team to Sony Music and will provide all the partnership he needs to take the label to even greater heights,” said Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group.

“I decided to partner with Sony Music because Rob and the team showed their deep understanding of entrepreneurship. Being competitive in this marketplace requires being fluid, fast and innovative and I have tremendous confidence that Alamo and our artists will get the support from Sony Music to take our entire company to the next level,” added Moscowitz, Founder and CEO of Alamo Records.

Alamo, which launched in 2016, has served as a label home for a raft of rising talent, including Blackbear, as well as Lil Durk and Rod Wave, who both broke through this year with their first #1 hits.

Before he launched Alamo, Moscowitz developed a reputation as a successful artist manager and hitmaker, working with artists such as Common, Young Thug, Fetty Wap and Gucci Mane. Before he launched Alamo, Moscowitz co-founded the indie label 300 Entertainment but also has experience in the major label world, serving as CEO of Warner Bros. Records, President of Asylum Records, and held multiple leadership roles for Def Jam Recordings.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.