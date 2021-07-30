Broadway To Require Vaccines To Attend Shows

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Broadway League announced that all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require fans, performers, backstage crew and theater staff to be vaccinated for all performances through October.

The new policy, announced by the League this week will require all guests to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must provide proof of said vaccine at the time of entry into a theater.

The League defines ‘fully vaccinated’ as having received a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the date of the performance in question.

Theatergoers will also need to wear masks at all times while at the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Exceptions will be made for children under 12, for people with medical conditions, or a closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. Those guests will need to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken no later than 72 hours before the performance they are attending.

“As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I’m pleased that the theatre owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses. A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theatres makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League said.

“With these procedures in place and recognizing the high vaccination rates among NYC audiences, Broadway continues to make safety our priority. As we get ready for Broadway’s big comeback, the entire theatre community is committed to the highest level of public health standards. We’re all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of Broadway,” added The Nederlander Organization Nick Scandalios.